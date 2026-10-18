arious delegations paid homage to the Governor

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Various delegations representing different sectors of Uttarakhand met Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Lok Bhavan today. The delegations included public representatives, senior IAS officers of the Uttarakhand Government, and representatives from the higher education sector.

On the occasion, the delegations appreciated the Governor ’s guidance and contributions to the state’s development, higher education, innovation, social welfare initiatives, and public welfare during his tenure. They said that their interactions with the Governor and the opportunity to benefit from his experience had been a source of inspiration. The representatives lauded his deep personal bond with Uttarakhand, his efforts to encourage various institutions, and his initiatives to promote public participation. They also extended their best wishes for the next phase of his life.

The Governor said that the affection, cooperation, and trust he had received from the people of Uttarakhand, public representatives, administrative officers, academicians, and people from various walks of life during his tenure would always remain unforgettable. He added that it had been a matter of great honour for him to work collectively with everyone towards the development of the state, education, innovation, and public welfare.

Lt Gen Singh further said that his deep connection with Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage, the warmth of its people, and the sacred land of Devbhoomi would always remain intact.