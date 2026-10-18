Governor Interacts with TB Patients, Persons with Disabilities and Orphaned Children

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a warm and engaging interaction with TB patients , persons with disabilities , and orphaned children at a programme organised at Lok Bhavan today. He enquired about their problems, experiences, and needs and encouraged them to move forward with confidence. On the occasion, he presented gifts to the children, distributed nutritious food to TB patients , and sewing machines to those in need. The Governor also visited an exhibition showcasing products made by persons with disabilities associated with the Harshal Foundation and appreciated their efforts.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that genuine social progress is possible only when the participation of every individual in the mainstream of development is ensured. Persons with disabilities have the potential to give a new direction to society through their talent, abilities, and self-confidence. What they need are equal opportunities, an appropriate platform, and encouragement so that they can become self-reliant and realise their dreams. He also appreciated the efforts of institutions and organisations working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities .

Speaking about the eradication of tuberculosis, Lt Gen Singh said that timely treatment, nutritious food, and support from family and society are crucial in the fight against TB. Along with medical treatment, TB patients also need emotional and social support. He called upon everyone to actively participate in the national campaign to eliminate tuberculosis and adopt a sensitive and supportive approach towards patients.

The Governor said that a society can become inclusive and empowered only through a spirit of service, compassion, and cooperation. Every capable individual and institution should come forward to help those in need so that no one is left behind due to a lack of opportunities.

The programme was attended by Member of Parliament Naresh Bansal, Harshal Foundation Chairperson Rama Goyal, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, religious leaders representing various faiths, representatives of the concerned organisations, and other dignitaries.