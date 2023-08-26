Arya condemns arrest of youth leader

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya has said that the President of the ‘Berozgar Union’, Bobby Panwar, and his associates were arrested today even before they reached the temple of Baba Bagnath in the holy city of Bageshwar. He described this as a dictatorial act of the police and government, taken without any reason. It proved that, today, the BJP is openly murdering democracy.

He asked how anyone could be stopped from speaking, presenting their point of view.

The Leader of the Opposition said that everyone has the freedom to express their opinion in a democracy. He asked if people didn’t even have the right to question the anti-people BJP government of Uttarakhand. He asked why the BJP is scared of the youth.

Arya condemned this ‘oppressive and illegal action’ of the administration. He said that it had been proven by this act that the BJP has accepted its defeat in the Bageshwar by-election.