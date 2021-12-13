Ashes of Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika immersed in Ganga at VIP Ghat in Haridwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR/ DEHRADUN, 11 Dec: The ashes of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were immersed at VIP Ghat in Haridwar by their family priest Aditya Vashisht with full military honours. Both the daughters of General Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, immersed the ashes of the parents with moist eyes and gave their parents a final farewell. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met the bereaved family at the VIP Ghat in Haridwar today. Yesterday, the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulikaalong with the remains of those who also lost their lives in a chopper crash on 8 December in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu were consigned to flames. The mortal remains had been brought to Delhi from Tamil Nadu on 9 December and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the chiefs of all the three defence wings and a large number of dignitaries had bid farewell and paid tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. At the VIP Ghats, the last salute was given by the army. Army band and troops were also present at VIP Ghat. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the VIP Ghat and met both the daughters of CDS Rawat. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that General Rawat was a genial person and had a very good relationship with the state. He always thought of development in Uttarakhand. He would always live in the memories of the people of Uttarakhand and that the government would try to take his vision forward. He was a brave soldier who dedicated his life to the nation. During the ritual of ashes immersion, a large number of people also reached the ghat to pay tribute to him. But, they were stopped outside. Even for media personnel, coverage was arranged from outside only. Only General Bipin Rawat’s relatives and army officers went inside. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, who arrived to bid farewell to the CDS, expressed condolence and said that he had recently met him on the State Formation Day on 9 November in Dehradun. There was a detailed discussion with him about the issues of Uttarakhand and country’s security etc. He had a special attachment to Uttarakhand. He was also scheduled to to attend a programme organised near Raiwala Railway Railway Station, the preparations for which were also going on in full swing but the destiny had decided otherwise. Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, Cabinet MinistersGanesh Joshi, Swami Yatishwaranand and Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Sanjay Gupta, Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai, District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional District Magistrate Veer Singh Budiyal, City magistrate Awadhesh Kumar Singh besides many army officers were present on the occasion.