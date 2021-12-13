Sword of Honour presented to Anmol Gurung

POP held in the backdrop of homage to Bipin Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Dec: This Day and Date of 11 December 2021 will go down in the history of IMA as another milestone, where a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from ten friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of COVID-19. The solemn ceremony and events of this POP come in the backdrop of the homage and tributes that the academy is paying to its brave alumni Gen Bipin Rawat first Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier LS Lidder along with 11 other departed souls. This year 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War and the year is being observed as Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Honour of the Indian Soldier who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The Gentleman Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of `Col Bogey’, `Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja with pride and élan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe. The Reviewing Officer presented the following awards:

• The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to ACA Anmol Gurung.

• Gold Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was presented to ACA Anmol Gurung.

• Silver Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to BUO Tushar Sapra.

• Bronze Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to BCA Ayush Ranjan.

• Silver Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Graduate Course was presented to GC Kunal Choubisa. • Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Keren Coy for standing Overall First amongst 16 companies for the Autumn Term 2021.

• Bangladesh Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Foreign GCs was presented to BUO Sangay Phendhen Dorjee (BHUTAN). This medal and the Bangladesh Trophy have been instituted from this term to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh.