Authorship Workshop held at SRHU Jolly Grant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Jul: An authorship workshop was organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant. Faculty members and students of the university participated in this one-day workshop.

The workshop was held in the Dr BC Roy Auditorium under the joint auspices of SRHU Library and Oxford University Press. The workshop was inaugurated by SRHU Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal with lighting of the ceremonial lamp. He encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge gained in the workshop practically.

The main speaker, Sumita Sen, Regional Training Manager of Oxford University Press, addressed the participants, emphasising the importance of tracking the development of the impact factor to recognise the reputation of any journal. She explained why the impact factor of natural science journals is higher and that of social science journals is comparatively lower. She also provided information on citation methods and various other indices related to research publications. Furthermore, she detailed the differences between theses and articles, manuscript writing, types of journal manuscripts, selecting journals, submitting manuscripts on the OUP platform, the submission process, the journal publication cycle, understanding open access and its types, and the read-and-publish model.

Librarian Dr Yogendra Singh stated that 76 faculty members and students from the medical, engineering, management, yoga science, biosciences, pharmacy, and nursing colleges participated in the workshop. He mentioned that the primary objective of the workshop was to focus on the methods of publication in Oxford University Press journals. Earlier, Dr Renu Dhasmana and Dr Yogendra Singh presented a memento to Sumita Sen.

On this occasion, Dr Nupur Srivastava, Abhishek K Pandey, Ajay Bangari, Inder Pal Singh, and Kailash Uniyal were also present.