Cong Padyatra to Kedarnath, totally political and factional: BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jul: BJP today claimed that the Congress Padyatra is a political campaign and is being undertaken by a particular faction within the state Congress. BJP’s Media In charge Manveer Chauhan and former Congress leader and currently member of BJP’s State Executive, Jot Singh Bisht claimed that the Yatra has been launched by PCC Chief Karan Mahara to save his chair of the President and his rivals in the Congress have kept a distance from the Yatra. Bisht claimed that the Yatra is being supported only by one faction in the Congress, while others are engaged in a campaign to remove Mahara from the post of PCC Chief.

Chauhan claimed that a few dozen people are participating in the Congress Yatra against Kedarnath and against the Sanatan along with the state president and they do not have the support of the public or big leaders. He termed this as a propaganda yatra of Congress and said that senior leaders, MLAs and office bearers from the entire state are also keeping distance from it. He said that in the Congress Yatra from Haridwar to Kedarnath, it was clearly visible that no big face participated. The Yatra was carried out in Garhwal but the former president also stayed away from the Yatra.

Chauhan said that it was already clear that the purpose of the Yatra is completely political and sponsored. Instead of standing with the common man in the difficulties of the common people during the disaster, cloud burst, landslide and other problems, the Congress President has suddenly remembered the protection of religious places which is a surprising question.

Jot Singh Bisht also claimed through a recent decision, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already dealt with the issue which forms the basis of the Padyatra of the Congress. No one can form trust in name of Kedarnath or Badrinath Dham anymore. But the Congress continues to politicise the issue basically for political purpose. He claimed that factionalism within the Congress is well known, but it is regrettable when some Congress leaders are using the name of God to fight for their chair. That this Yatra of Congress has become a journey of a particular faction, is completely reflected by the journey from Haridwar to Kedarnath. Everyone has seen that on the first day of this Yatra, many big faces of Congress like Pritam Singh, Qazi Nizamuddin, Vikram Singh Negi, Surendra Singh Negi have avoided joining the Yatra. Pauri Lok Sabha candidate Ganesh Godiyal, who till yesterday claimed to be their poster boy, is also missing from the Yatra route. On the other hand, the big Congress leaders of Garhwal division are nowhere to be seen in this Yatra. It is clear from this that a particular faction has taken over the Yatra. Actually, the fight to grab the chair of the Congress state president is at its peak, in which Mahara is left alone. This is the reason why he and his political guru have set out on the Kedarnath Yatra to retain their hold on the Congress. The reality is that this Yatra is not to save Kedarnath but to save his chair from Delhi by showing his faction to be strong. On the other hand, those who contested the 2022 elections from the assembly constituencies of Rishikesh, Narendranagar, Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag and Kedarnath falling on the Yatra route, all these people have been sidelined during this Yatra.