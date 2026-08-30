Awareness and vigilance can defeat cyber criminals: Deepam Seth

DGP interacts with 1.75 lakh students on cyber security

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Aug: Director General of Police Deepam Seth today interacted directly with around 1.75 lakh students of more than 1,100 government schools across the State through a virtual cyber awareness programme organised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital security message and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s ‘Yuva Vidyarthi Samvad’ programme.

The programme, conducted from the ICT Virtual Classroom Studio at Government Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tapovan, Nalapani, Dehradun, aimed at creating awareness among students about the cybercrime and the digital risks and encouraging them to become safe and responsible digital citizens. Students of Classes VI to XII participated in the programme from across the State.

During the interaction, Seth responded to students’ questions on online frauds, social media safety, hacking, artificial intelligence (AI), the cyber bullying and the procedure for reporting cybercrimes. He also explained practical precautions that ought to be adopted in daily life for safe digital behaviour.

Addressing the students, Seth said the present era is witnessing rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence, providing young people with opportunities for learning, innovation, skill development and shaping their future. He stressed that prevention of cybercrime is not solely the responsibility of the police and that it also requires active participation by society, particularly the children and the youth. He urged students to become ‘Cyber Smart Citizens’ and also sensitise their parents, family members and friends about digital safety. He advised them not to forward any information, photograph or video without verification, avoid clicking on suspicious links and remain cautious while using digital platforms.

IG Cyber Nilesh Anand Bharne, SSP STF Ajai Singh and ASP Cyber Shantanu Parasur also conducted interactive sessions on social media safety, AI, deepfakes, digital arrest, cyber bullying, online harassment, sextortion, fake profiles and online gaming. Students were advised to immediately contact the national cyber helpline 1930 or lodge complaints at cybercrime.gov.in in cases of financial cyber fraud.

In view of the enthusiastic participation and demand from students, Seth directed that the cyber security awareness activities be conducted regularly in government schools. He said programmes on cyber security, drug awareness and road safety would also be organised at State and district levels.