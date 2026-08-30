Mussoorie’s Samuel appointed Referee Coordinator for Blind Football Championship

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 27 Aug: Samuel Chandra, a physical education teacher at Mussoorie’s St Lawrence High School and an international blind football referee, has been entrusted with the important responsibility of Referee Coordinator for the upcoming National Partially Sighted Blind Football Championship 2026. The tournament will be held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, from August 28. His selection has sparked excitement among sports enthusiasts and local residents in Mussoorie.

A resident of Mussoorie, Samuel Chandra will coordinate the panel of match officials at the national tournament in Gwalior. Teams from 18 states across the country will participate in the competition, making his role as Referee Coordinator particularly significant. He will be responsible for appointing referees, overseeing match operations, ensuring compliance with the rules and coordinating among the officials throughout the tournament.

Samuel Chandra said that blind football is not merely a sport but also a means of building confidence, discipline and self-reliance among players. “Watching blind and partially sighted players compete on the field is an inspiring experience in itself. These players display tremendous enthusiasm and determination. As a referee, I always strive to ensure that every match is conducted fairly, safely and in accordance with the prescribed rules,” he said.

He said he had continuously studied and undergone training to understand the rules and technical aspects of blind football at the international level. “During a match, a referee is not only required to make decisions but also has to ensure the safety of the players, maintain the pace of the game and uphold discipline. Even a minor lapse in this sport can change the course of a match, which is why every decision must be made with complete concentration and impartiality,” he said.

Samuel Chandra said his dedication to sports dates back to his childhood. Alongside teaching, he took up refereeing with equal seriousness. His experience of officiating at various national and international competitions has helped him reach this position. He said that being appointed coordinator of the officiating panel at a national-level tournament after coming from a small city like Mussoorie was a matter of pride for him. However, he viewed it not as a personal achievement but as an honour for Mussoorie’s players and sports enthusiasts.

“I always tell my students and young players that success in sports requires discipline, consistent practice and honesty along with talent. If players set goals and work hard, they can earn recognition at the national and international levels even while coming from small towns,” he said.

Sports enthusiasts in Mussoorie described Samuel Chandra’s selection as a major achievement for the city. They said that despite limited resources, he had earned national recognition through his hard work, dedication and commitment to sports. The achievement is expected to inspire the youth of Mussoorie to pursue sports more seriously.

Teams from 18 states will participate in the National Partially Sighted Blind Football Championship. Along with the performance of the players, the role of referees and technical officials will also be crucial during the tournament. Samuel Chandra’s experience and expertise are expected to contribute to the smooth and fair conduct of the championship.