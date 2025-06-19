Bad weather continues to ground Kedarnath chopper services

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Rudraprayag, 18 Jun: Helicopter services to Kedarnath Dham remained suspended for the third day in a row due to continuous inclement weather, today, following the tragic crash on 15 June. The accident, which took place as a helicopter returned to Guptkashi from Kedarnath, claimed the lives of the pilot and all the six passengers. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended all helicopter operations on 15 and 16 June. Services were scheduled to resume on 17 June, but persistent heavy rainfall and poor visibility have continued to ground all flights, with similar conditions prevailing today.

A meeting held on the evening of 16 June had approved the resumption of operations from the next day (17 June). However, due to unrelenting bad weather, not a single flight has been able to take off. Today, as rain continues to lash both the mountainous and plains regions of Uttarakhand since morning, the weather remains the primary obstacle. Although helicopter services generally wind down by around 22 June ahead of the monsoon season, with only two standby helicopters available for those unable to trek, this year’s early onset of adverse weather has disrupted operations prematurely.

Pilgrims with bookings between 15 and 17 June need not worry, as full refunds, much like those offered for train cancellations, will be automatically processed and credited to their accounts for all services disrupted due to weather or technical issues.

In view of five helicopter mishaps reported in Uttarakhand in the past 45 days, the state government has established a Command and Coordination Centre at the Sahastradhara Helidrome. Operational since yesterday, the centre comprises experts from the Meteorological Department, DGCA, helicopter operators, and pilots. It is designed to facilitate better coordination and communication, especially in sharing accurate weather updates and DGCA circulars.

It may be recalled that concerns had already been raised regarding adherence to DGCA protocols prior to the 15 June crash. At present, helicopter operations in Uttarakhand and in particular the services to Char Dham shrines are under intensified monitoring. As per DGCA’s latest circular, three departure slots per hour have been allotted from Guptkashi and Phata, and four from Sirsi. However, despite these provisions and heightened vigilance, adverse weather has prevented any flights from taking off. Crew members remain on standby, awaiting a break in conditions—a wait that began early this morning and still continues.