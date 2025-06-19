Conflicting claims by authorities fuel confusion; demand for deep probe into Khalanga Forest case

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jun: The Khalanga forest dispute has taken a contentious turn as conflicting claims by various authorities have created widespread confusion among environmentalists, activists, and local residents. While the Forest Department has described the disputed 40-bigha site near the historic Nalapani battlefield as “private forest land”, this claim has been strongly challenged by the local communities and conservationists, who insist the area is part of a protected Sal Forest. These contradictory assertions have intensified public concern over the intent of the authorities, whether to uphold the sanctity of forest conservation or to quietly legitimise encroachment in favour of a private builder.

The matter drew further scrutiny after Forest Department officials stated that only 22 trees had been cut, of which just two were protected Sal trees, and the rest were non-restricted species permissible for felling on private land with departmental sanction. This assessment has been roundly disputed by locals, who claim that almost the entire stretch is covered exclusively with mature Sal trees, with little to no presence of other species. The environmentalists argue that the classification appears to be a tactical evasion meant to downplay the extent of ecological damage and to shield the builder from legal action.

Public anger has been galvanised through both on ground protests and social media campaigns, with videos of iron gates and wire fencing within the forest going viral. In response to the uproar, the Forest Department was compelled to dismantle the structures, but doubts persist over how these were permitted in the first place. Allegations have also surfaced accusing forest officials of collusion, suggesting that fraudulent land records may have facilitated the silent conversion of forest land into private holdings.

The Khalanga region holds not only ecological significance but also historical reverence, being the site of the 1814 Battle of Nalapani and home to the Gorkha War Memorial. In fact, after the controversy erupted, some of the activists, who also tied ‘raksha sutras’ around trees in a symbolic pledge of protection, are demanding a full-fledged survey of the area’s tree density and a legal review of all land ownership documents in the vicinity.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, seeking to clarify the state’s stance, today claimed that his initial statement that only immature plants were felled and that only 22 trees were felled was based on a preliminary note from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mussoorie. He asserted that he is awaiting a detailed investigation report.

Meanwhile in a significant development, a delegation led by activist Deepshikha Rawat Verma met Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr Dhananjay Mohan, yesterday, who assured that a comprehensive probe would be initiated. The delegation members also argued that they do not trust the present inquiry team and demanded that a fresh team be asked to investigate to which Dhananjay Mohan promised positive consideration. He further stated that the Deemed Forest Committee would identify private lands that have, through natural regeneration, acquired characteristics of reserve forests, and that a detailed survey of the Khalanga area would soon be undertaken.

The episode has cast a sharp spotlight on the accountability of forest officials and the state’s approach to conservation amid development pressures. With public sentiment overwhelmingly in favour of preserving Khalanga’s ecological and historical heritage, the outcome of the ongoing investigation will be keenly watched as a test of the government’s commitment to transparency and environmental stewardship.