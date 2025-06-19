DM’s surprise inspection of Hospital in Rishikesh uncovers gaps, probe ordered

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 18 Jun: In a sudden move to assess public health facilities, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal carried out a surprise inspection of the Government Hospital in Rishikesh today. During his visit, Bansal directly interacted with patients’ attendants, gathering crucial feedback on hospital services and infrastructure.

Raising concern over reports that blood samples were being sent to private laboratories, Bansal directed the Rishikesh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The unannounced inspection created a stir within the hospital administration, and the employees were seen scrambling to ensure all arrangements appeared in order. The DM conducted an exhaustive review of the hospital’s main office, wards, pathology lab, medical store, and X-ray unit.

Extending his inspection beyond the administrative aspects, Bansal paused during his rounds to engage with attendants and seek their views on the hospital’s functioning. He also spoke with the admitted patients about the quality of treatment being provided. He expressed dissatisfaction over disarray observed at the Chandan Pathology Lab, noting that though some progress was evident since his previous visit, many aspects still required prompt correction.

Bansal remarked that despite the availability of both government and private laboratories within the hospital, it was highly concerning that samples were allegedly being sent to external private facilities. He reiterated that the SDM would look into the matter comprehensively.

The DM further stated that a separator machine had recently arrived at the hospital and would be made operational shortly. He assured that correspondence at the highest level would be initiated to resolve the hospital’s ongoing staff shortage.