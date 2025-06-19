Prof Shri Prakash Singh appointed new Vice Chancellor of HNB Garhwal University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Renowned academician and seasoned administrator Prof Shri Prakash Singh has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Garhwal University. A veteran in higher education and public administration, Prof Singh brings with him over three decades of academic, administrative, and policy experience.

Prior to this appointment, Prof Singh served as the Director of the South Campus at the University of Delhi, a position he held since 17 December 2021. His academic journey began at the University of Delhi, where he completed his MA (1987), MPhil (1989), and PhD (2001) in Political Science. Over the years, he has ascended through various academic and administrative roles, earning a reputation for visionary leadership and institutional development.

Prof Singh has served as a Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Delhi since 2015 and previously held the Dr Ambedkar Chair in Social Justice at the Indian Institute of Public Administration. His long-standing association with Delhi University includes notable roles such as Chairman of multiple university-level committees focused on curriculum reform, governance, and the promotion of Indian knowledge systems.

He has also played key advisory roles in central universities across India, being a nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and various state governments. His involvement spans from academic councils to executive boards, policy formulation, and the establishment of research and cultural centres.

Prof Singh’s scholarly influence is also reflected in his participation in national educational committees, including those shaping UGC regulations, NET syllabi, and curriculum development in Political Science and Public Administration.

His appointment at HNB Garhwal University is being seen as a step toward a new direction and greater heights for the institution. Prof Singh’s appointment is expected to bring new dimensions to the university’s education and administration.