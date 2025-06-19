CII-NSTI hold Placement Drive

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jun: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Dehradun, is organising a two-day placement drive (18–19 June). More than 400 students from NSTI and ITIs are set to take part in this placement drive. The event is a platform to connect skilled job seekers with leading companies, resulting in the generation of over 400 vacancies through CII member organisations such as Tata Motors, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Oberai Motors, and Technical Associates Pvt Ltd.

The CII- NSTI placement drive is a testament to the power of industry-institution collaboration stated Ravi Chilukoti, Regional Director, RDSDE, Uttarakhand while speaking at the inaugural session.

Suyash Agarwal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, opined that by connecting leading Industries with skilled youth through such placement initiatives strengthens industrial progress.

Verendra Kalra, Convener, CII Panel on Startups, Education & Skills, & Managing Partner, Verendra Kalra & Co, spoke about the CII initiatives of providing skilled training and employment opportunities through Multi Skilled Training Institutes (MSTI) and Model Career Centres (MCC’s).

Raghav Oberai, Co-convener, CII Panel on Startups, Education and Skills & Managing Director, Oberai Motors, opined that CII has a large pool of industries and will continue to provide placement opportunities to students. He further shared that students must take full advantage of such placement drives and build their careers with reputed Industries.

With great enthusiasm, students participated in the placement drive, eager to kickstart their careers.