Bahuguna orders ensuring mobile veterinary services to farmers even after 6 pm

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jul: Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna conducted a surprise inspection of the Call Centre of the Mobile Veterinary Unit (1962), Administrative Building at Mothrowala, here, today. During the inspection, the minister spoke to various livestock farmers from different districts over the phone and sought their feedback regarding the Mobile Veterinary Service (1962). The minister spoke with various livestock farmers of Pauri, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Almora and Nainital districts over the phone regarding Mobile Veterinary Service (1962). The farmers with whom he spoke with included Gajpal, Village Pokhri, Block Kaljikhal, District Pauri Garhwal; Umesh Singh, Village Ratkhal, Block Dwarahat, District Almora; Vasudev, Village Mahad, Block Agastyamuni, District Rudraprayag; Rachna, Village Premnagar Ukhimath, District Rudraprayag; Laxman Singh village Magdi Estate, Block Garud district Bageshwar; and Devendra village Teenpani, block Haldwani, district Nainital.

Most of the cattle farmers expressed their satisfaction with the service provided by the Mobile Veterinary Service. However, one of the farmers Vasudev informed the minister that medical team of 1962 could not reach his house in Mahad village in Agastyamuni Block due to road blockage. Following this, the minister issued instructions to the departmental veterinary officer to ensure treatment of cattle belonging to Vasudev. Apart from this, a cattle farmer, Lucky Negi, from Block Joshimath in Chamoli district stated that emergency service for treatment could not be available at his house at night. The Animal Husbandry Minister immediately directed the Director present there to send the departmental veterinary officer for treatment of the cattle as soon as possible. The Animal Husbandry Minister expressed displeasure over not making the 1962 service available to some cattle keepers after 6 p.m. and directed the Head of 1962, EMRI Green Health Service, Dehradun to provide the service to the cattle keepers in the form of 1962 service even after 6 p.m.

Bahuguna also directed the Director, Animal Husbandry, to issue a final warning to the Head, EMRI Green Health Service, Dehradun, for not solving the problem of cattle rearers on time and directed the service be available to the farmers in future.