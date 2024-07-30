Congress is doing false propaganda on Kedarnath: Prem Aggarwal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun 29 July: Senior Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal today targeted the ongoing Kedarnath Padyatra of the Congress claiming it to be a flop show.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters here, today, Agarwal claimed that Baba Bholenath will definitely punish the Congress leaders for the sin of spreading false propaganda and misconceptions about Kedar Dham. He said that the absence of the general public as well as senior Congress leaders in the Yatra indicates that it is another flop campaign led by PCC Chief Karan Mahara.

Aggarwal claimed that the disaster affected local people and public representatives are all satisfied with the rescue and relief work being done by the state government but Congress is bent on politicising every issue through unnecessary opposition of each and every thing taken up by the government.

Responding to the questions of the media about the Congress Yatra, Aggarwal said it is a complete flop because the kind of picture that is coming out in the media is making it clear that no more than twenty to twenty-five supporters are involved in the Congress Padyatra anywhere. Earlier also the Congress State President had taken out a Nyay Yatra which had also proven to be a complete flop. The result of this Yatra is also going to be the same. All the big and small Congress leaders are staying away from this Yatra. Till yesterday, the candidate whom the Congress party was calling a hero even after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, was found missing during the yatra in his own area. Everyone in the Congress is claiming to take out a yatra to save Kedarnath Dham but in reality, they are out to save their political careers and their political standing within in the party. The Chief Minister has rightly suggested that the Congress needs to take out a penance yatra, Aggarwal asserted.

Aggarwal claimed that it is very unfortunate and regrettable that the thoughtless Congress party leaders want to use Lord Shiva as their political tool. Lord Kedar Baba will punish them for their sin of deception, propaganda and conspiracy. While these are the same people who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and who had raised strong objections to the construction of his temple, are now claiming that they are out to save Kedarnath Dham. Everyone knows that under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Dhami, all the Char Dhams including Kedarnath Dham are being reconstructed. This is the reason why a record number of pilgrims have reached the Char Dhams this year and the maximum number of pilgrims have visited Baba Kedarnath’s Dham. But the Congress party leaders are not able to digest this achievement of the public and the government.

Aggarwal claimed that Congress is engaged in false propaganda in the state and are even engaged in making viral some unrelated videos to spread confusion. The Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister claimed that he had gone to the disaster affected sites and spoken to all the affected families and enquired about the damage caused by the disaster from the administration. The administration is providing all the necessary facilities to the affected in the relief camps. The affected families are satisfied with the efforts of the government and all the claims that the opposition is making or the videos it is showing are all lies and only intended to create confusion.

The affected families, local residents, public representatives there are all satisfied with the efforts of the administration. Everyone has praised the efforts of Chief Minister Dhami and the government. He clarified that no matter what the Congress says, the government would continue to discharge its responsibilities with full seriousness and diligence.