CM unveils 23 development projects worth Rs 48.44 crores in Cantt Assembly constituency

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 23 development projects worth Rs 48.44 crore for the Cantt Assembly constituency at a public meeting held in Kaulagarh, here on Thursday. The projects include the inauguration of 10 works completed at a cost of Rs 29.41 crore and the foundation laying of 13 projects worth Rs 19.03 crore. On the occasion, the CM also made eight major announcements for the development of the area.

Dhami announced that approval for the reconstruction of the Shastrinagar drain would be expedited. He also announced that the process for establishing a Government Degree College in the premises of Harbans Kapoor Government Inter College would be taken forward in view of the availability of adequate land. Very significantly, the CM also announced that action would be initiated for the re-widening of Kanwali Road and that various roads would be constructed through the PWD at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

In addition, the CM also announced the installation of one tube-well each near the Bhagwan Shankar Temple in Ward No 23 of Yamuna Colony, Ward No 41 of Indirapuram and Ward No 43 of Hindlok Colony. Besides this, he announced the strengthening of the drinking water supply line in Govindgarh Ward No 14 at an estimated cost of over Rs 4 crore, inclusion of the Vijay Park drinking water line strengthening scheme, estimated at around Rs 5 crore, in forthcoming action plans, and necessary action regarding the inclusion of Premnagar within a municipal body.

Expressing gratitude to the people present at the gathering, Dhami said that the affection, trust and blessings of the public remain his greatest strength. He said Dehradun, apart from being the state capital, is a major centre for education, healthcare, tourism and employment. He claimed that state government is continuously working to develop Dehradun as a well-planned city equipped with modern amenities. He also noted that he shares a special connection with the Cantt Assembly constituency as the CM’s official residence is located within the constituency.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing with the vision of “Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi”. With the guidance of the Prime Minister and the support of the Central Government, several major projects were being implemented in Uttarakhand. He said projects such as the Char Dham All Weather Road, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project and the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor were giving a new direction to connectivity in the state. Special emphasis was also being laid on the expansion of air services and heli-connectivity.

Dhami said the State government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. He highlighted initiatives such as three free LPG cylinders annually for Antyodaya families, 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government services, reservation benefits for statehood activists and their eligible dependants, old-age pensions, scholarships, and sports quota provisions in government jobs. To improve access to healthcare, 208 types of pathological tests are being provided free of cost.

Dhami further said that the government remains committed to protecting the state’s cultural heritage, social harmony and citizens’ interests. Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the CM said that a stringent anti-copying law has been implemented to safeguard the future of the youth. He said transparency in recruitment processes had enabled more than 35,000 young people to secure government jobs in the last five years.

Dhami said the government’s objective is not merely to implement development schemes but to bring positive change to the lives of every citizen. Providing better roads, clean drinking water, quality education, accessible healthcare services and employment opportunities remained among the government’s top priorities, he said, adding that continuous efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand a leading and developed state in the country. He congratulated residents on the development projects and appealed for their continued cooperation in the state’s overall progress.

Among those present on this included local MLA Savita Kapoor, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, public representatives, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, SSP Parmendra Dobal, CDO Deepak Saini and other dignitaries.