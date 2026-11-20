Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 18 Nov: Divine Light School, Jagjeetpur, organised a Mock Parliament Session today to familiarise students with democratic processes and parliamentary decorum.

Students actively debated five key contemporary issues: Defending AI in the classroom, Curbing resource wastage through better road-transport-sewage coordination, Digital Bharat and sustainable development, Preventing NEET-like examination paper leaks, and Reviewing the reservation policy.

Charu Joshi of Class XI presided as the Speaker, while Pranav Suryavanshi of Class XI played the role of Prime Minister and Abir of Class IX served as the Leader of the Opposition. The key ministerial portfolios were held by Pooja of Class XII as Minister of Education, Prerna of Class XI as Minister of Urban Development, and Sarthak of Class IX as Minister of State for Technology, alongside active participation from several other students.

School Managing Director Laxmikant Saini and Administrator Dr Kiran P Misri applauded the students for their well-researched arguments and confident presentation.

Presiding as guest, Dr Radhika Nagrath congratulated the students for a brilliant mock parliament presentation. Dr Karuna Sharma encouraged the students saying they were the future nation builders with high ideals.