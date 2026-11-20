By Ratna Manucha

There are lit fests and then there are lit fests. Some festivals are measured by the number of authors they host, the audiences they attract or the names on their programme. Others, like VoW, are measured by something less tangible but far more enduring – the conversations they spark, the friendships they nurture, the memories they leave behind and the manner in which they appreciate their members, authors, panellists and volunteers. This year, VoW celebrates its 10th glorious year. It truly is a milestone worth celebrating, not just for the festival, but for the people and friendships that have grown around it. A decade is long enough for children to grow up, fashions to change, authors to write more books and yours truly to turn silver haired!

There is something rather special about things that grow into big traditions. A case in point being Valley of Words. Come November and along with the winter chill, it brings with it a palpable excitement, an eager wait for this annual literature and arts festival which has encompassed within its folds, not just adults, even children and young adults from across the country.

Having been associated with the festival since its inception, I have had the distinct pleasure of watching it evolve, and steadily but surely, carve out its own identity. Every edition has brought its share of authors (from India and abroad), animated discussions, stimulated conversations and the occasional spirited exchange of views.

But what makes this festival special, is not merely the books discussed or the distinguished names that grace its sessions. It is the warmth, the informality and the sense of belonging that it has managed to spread among all those who attend the three packed days. There are familiar faces to greet, old friendships to renew, new voices to discover and conversations that continue long after the sessions have ended. A literary festival is, after all, as much about people as it is about books. And VoW seems to understand that rather well.

My title reads VoW – a lit fest with a heart. A couple of years ago, Doon lost two of its prolific writers and VoW conducted sessions in memory of Pradeep Singh and Jaskiran Chopra which were very well received and attended. I did not say anything then, but both those incidents stayed with me and touched me deeply. Today, I wish to write about it and say, ‘Thank you, VoW’.

On the flip side, I wonder how many of us realise what goes on behind the scenes before the literary festival is brought to the public. For instance, do you know, dear reader, that preparations begin a year in advance? One festival gets over, the organisers barely get a breather and its back to work again!

The hustle and bustle among the organisers and volunteers, the last-minute schedule changes, finding replacements for absent authors and moderators who could not make it for reasons beyond their control, the frantic search for a missing panellist and the gentle art of persuading a speaker that the session really must come to an end…are all part of a successful literary festival and VoW is no exception!

There are moderators trying to keep discussions on track, panellists determined to have the last word, and audiences who sometimes have more to say than the speakers themselves! These are the little moments that make an experience memorable. For instance, when I moderated the session with the former Turkish Ambassador, Firat Sunel, he just required a little nudge from me, and he sang a lullaby which he had mentioned in his book, ‘The Lighthouse Family,’ and just like that the session turned out to be a grand success!

Another session that comes to mind is my session with Udayan Mukherjee, whose book, ‘No Way In’, won the VoW best fiction award in 2023. As is my wont, I interacted with him before the session and found him to be quite reticent. The teacher/ principal in me took over and I requested him to give slightly longer answers…and to my surprise, when he got talking, there was no stopping him! These are just two examples though there are far too many sessions which I have thoroughly enjoyed and which I cannot list here due to paucity of space.

As we enter the tenth year of the Valley of Words Literature and Arts Festival, I feel greatly privileged to be a part of its journey. Let’s raise a toast to the people who dreamt it, those who nurtured it, those who made it happen and all those who have walked through its doors in search of a good book, a good conversation, a mesmerising performance by the talented artistes, or simply, a good cup of coffee!

May the next decade bring many more stories, stimulating encounters and happy literary gatherings.

And may the Valley of Words never lose its large heart.

(Ratna Manucha is an educationist, an author and columnist. She lives, dreams and writes in Dehradun, her happy place.)