Garhwal Post Bureau
Dehradun, 18 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today had a warm and cordial meeting with IP Saxena, who taught him during his college days at DAV College, at his camp office. During the meeting, Joshi enquired about his teacher’s well-being and sought his blessings.
On the occasion, Joshi fondly recalled old memories and expressed his respect and gratitude towards his teacher. Wishing Saxena a speedy recovery, he said that teachers hold a special place in one’s life. The knowledge, values and guidance imparted by a teacher continue to illuminate an individual’s path throughout life.