By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami, who had triggered a major political controversy with his remarks about performing human sacrifice following the Jauljibi fair episode, appears to have softened his stand amid mounting criticism from the BJP and growing embarrassment for his party. In the presence of Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja, Dhami sought to explain his controversial remarks, describing them as an unintended slip of the tongue made in a moment of anger. He reportedly remarked that he is also human and that one’s tongue can sometimes slip while speaking.

However, the clarification has done little to bring the controversy to an end, particularly as the MLA has sought to distinguish between expressing regret over his choice of words and apologising for the entire episode at Jauljibi. His explanation also comes against the backdrop of strong condemnation by the BJP, which had demanded an FIR against him and questioned the Congress leadership over the language used by its elected representative.

It may be recalled that the controversy originated on November 14 during the inauguration of the historic Jauljibi Mela in Pithoragarh district by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Harish Dhami, who was presiding over the fair and the function as the local MLA, allegedly became furious after he was not given an opportunity to address the gathering in the CM’s presence. He maintained that he wanted to raise several issues concerning Dharchula and Munsiyari, including pending development works, poor road connectivity and the problems faced by local residents. However, the Chief Minister left the venue before the MLA could address the gathering.

The situation however escalated after the CM’s departure, with videos circulating on social media showing the Congress MLA angrily confronting the organisers and sound-system personnel, throwing a microphone and creating a commotion on the stage. The MLA alleged that his microphone had been deliberately switched off when he attempted to speak. The incident subsequently triggered a war of words between the BJP and Congress, with the latter defending the MLA’s right to raise issues concerning his constituency.

The controversy took a more serious turn when another video surfaced in which Harish Dhami was heard describing himself as the biggest goon and making a reference to performing human sacrifice. The remarks invited particularly strong condemnation from the BJP, which questioned whether such language is acceptable from an elected public representative. BJP leaders demanded action against the MLA and sought an explanation from the Congress leadership. The party also accused him of displaying an unacceptable political and public temperament.

The remarks also assumed additional significance because Jauljibi is an important traditional trade and cultural fair near the India-Nepal border, with historical links to traders from India, Nepal and Tibet. The annual event is an important source of economic activity for local traders, shopkeepers and tourism-related businesses. BJP leaders also alleged that the disruption had adversely affected the atmosphere of the fair and the interests of local people. The party subsequently organised protests against the legislator, including demonstrations in Dharchula and other parts of the district. In one unusual protest, BJP workers even set out from Askot carrying a goat, sarcastically challenging the MLA to fulfil his purported threat of human sacrifice. The police stopped the procession at Jauljibi to prevent any escalation.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR against Harish Dhami and five others in connection with the Jauljibi incident, on allegations including assault, rioting, damage to public property and obstruction of government work. Four of the accused were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody, according to reports. The MLA has questioned the police action, alleging that it has been undertaken under pressure from the state government.

The political implications of the controversy are particularly significant with the 2027 Assembly elections approaching. For the BJP, the episode has provided an opportunity to portray the Congress as a party unable to maintain discipline among its elected representatives. The ruling party has repeatedly highlighted the legislator’s conduct and language to question the Congress’s political standards. CM Dhami had also strongly criticised the incident, describing such behaviour as unacceptable in a democracy and accusing Congress leaders of losing their political balance ahead of the elections.

For the Congress, the challenge is more complicated. While the party has defended Harish Dhami’s right to speak on behalf of his constituents and criticised the administration for allegedly denying him an opportunity to address the gathering, the human sacrifice remark has considerably weakened the moral force of its argument. Kumari Selja has also come out in support of the MLA, accusing the CM of deliberately ignoring the local MLA, while asserting that the entire Congress party stands with him even when the possible negative impact of such a statement can’t be denied.

The latest clarification, therefore, raises an important question about whether the controversy will now be confined to the alleged breach of protocol at Jauljibi or continue to haunt the Congress as a political embarrassment. While Harish Dhami may have attempted to explain away his choice of words as a momentary lapse, the distinction between an apology for inappropriate language and accountability for conduct at a public event is unlikely to escape political scrutiny. With the Assembly elections less than a year away, the episode can become another point of confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand.