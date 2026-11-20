For most of India, the census will count the nation at the stroke of midnight on 28 February 2027. However, Uttarakhand will not wait that long. The Uttarakhand Assembly’s term ends by spring, and the teachers who count the people are the same ones who staff the polling booths. So the Registrar General has brought enumeration forward here. Door-to-door counting in the plains and lower hills runs from 1 December to 4 January, and the count will relate to midnight on 5 January. The high Himalaya went earlier still. The snow-bound areas, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, were enumerated in September, before winter closed the passes and the shrines.

The census is far more than a headcount. Delimitation, reservations, fiscal devolution and almost every welfare scheme rest on it. Census 2027 raises the stakes further. It is India’s first digital census , and caste is being counted for the first time since 1931. Citizens can also enumerate themselves online before the enumerator calls, and over 62,000 people in Uttarakhand did so during house-listing. Every such self-enumeration lightens the enumerator’s load.

That load matters, because every census carries a cost that never appears in its budget. The country needs about 34 lakh enumerators, and most of them are government school teachers, whom Section 27 of the Right to Education Act allows to be drafted for census duty. Uttarakhand alone deployed over 20,000 enumerators for house listing. This round falls in the weeks before board examinations. In a single-teacher school in a remote block, census duty means a month with no teacher at all. That lost learning is never measured or made up, and it hurts the poorest children most: the very people the census exists to make visible.

There is a better way. For the first time , the Centre has opened enumerator roles to private school teachers and members of trusts and societies. It should go further. Uttarakhand has a deep pool of recently retired government officers, teachers, patwaris and ex-servicemen. They know the terrain, the dialects and the forms, and many would welcome a modest honorarium. NCC and NSS cadets could work alongside them as supervised assistant enumerators, earning credit and a lesson in civics no textbook can teach.