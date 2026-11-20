Nanhi Dunya Founders’ Day (1946–2026)

By Gunjan Sethi

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Some journeys are measured in years. Others are measured in lives touched, friendships nurtured, and possibilities awakened.

In 1946, as the world emerged from a devastating war, Prof. Lekh Raj Ulfat founded Nanhi Dunya in Dehradun on a simple conviction: that childhood deserves celebration, and education must nurture the whole human being through friendship, freedom, and mutual respect. Later, Harbans Sadhana Ulfat joined the Movement, bringing her own warmth and sensitivity to further its activities. Together, they created an environment where education moved beyond conventional boundaries.

Beginning with eight children, Nanhi Dunya grew into The International (Intercultural) Movement of Children and Their Friends—a community where children, adults, families, and friends discover life through relationships, creativity, and shared experiences. Over eight decades, Nanhi Dunya has continued to cultivate a cultural environment where learning through art is inseparable from living. The movement has nurtured an inclusive spirit in which differences are not simply accommodated but embraced as part of the richness of human life.

Today, Nanhi Dunya is much more than an educational institution. It is a living movement and an ongoing experiment in human relationships, shaped by generations across the Doon Valley. Sustaining an independent movement and remaining faithful to its founding spirit has demanded courage and collective commitment. Its continuity, without relying on government grants, is a remarkable achievement, made possible through the contributions of families, co-workers, supporters, and friends. Nanhi Dunya’s experience offers an important perspective and continues to inspire attentiveness, fresh discovery, and a vision for the future.

The eightieth birthday of Nanhi Dunya was an occasion to celebrate its founders, children, generations of teachers and co-workers, families, and countless friends. The Nanhi Dunya community organised a week-long celebration of its eightieth Founders’ Anniversary, culminating in a grand event held today at Nanhi Dunya Mother House.

The occasion was graced by the Guest of Honour, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, who expressed concern about the challenges of running initiatives like Nanhi Dunya, which rely on contributions from friends and patrons rather than government grants. He appealed to people to support Nanhi Dunya financially and through other means so that it could continue to inspire future generations in the nurturing of childhood. Also gracing the occasion as the Special Guest, Additional Superintendent of Police, Purnima Garg congratulated the Nanhi Dunya community for sustaining its work for eighty years. She said that every child has their own unique vision and way of seeing life. She also expressed her delight at seeing children sing the words of the Hanuman Chalisa while performing.

Actor, writer, and director Raghav Nayak from Bangalore was another special guest who shared his affectionate feelings for children. Raghav has been Alok Ulfat’s student for almost half a decade. Having stayed with the community and helped prepare for the event over the preceding three days, he had developed wonderful bonds with the children of Nanhi Dunya.

The occasion was also graced by friends of Nanhi Dunya, Sumit Khandelwal, Managing Director of Anandam Sweets, and his wife, Vertica Khandelwal, Director of Operations, Anandam Sweets, who sponsored the lunch for the event. Other warm well-wishers included Sandeep Puran Singh, Seema Singh, Bhumesh Bharti, Praveen Chandok, Apoorv Nautiyal, and Dr Tanushri Sharma, who expressed their blessings and gratitude for the community.

The celebrations featured a wonderful production choreographed by Satvika Goyal on the Hanuman Chalisa, along with a brilliant Garhwali performance, which moved the audience. Alok Ulfat’s play Andher Nagari, Anbhuj Raja rocked the event, engaging around 30 children, including twelve children with special needs, alongside members of Nanhi Dunya Rangshala and Avikal Theatre Company. A beautiful exhibition also created a space for informal interaction among the guests.

Kiran Ulfat Goyal, the chief promoter and executive of Nanhi Dunya, expressed her gratitude to the children, teachers, volunteers, trustees, and friends. At the event, Nithya from the USA proposed the idea of fundraising for the movement, while Chadradas sang beautiful bhakti songs.

Happy 80th Birthday, Nanhi Dunya!

Celebrating eighty years of friendship, learning, love, and life.