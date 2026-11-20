Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 17 Nov: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) successfully controlled the flow of gas from its Tatipaka well in Geddada Village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh, at approximately 3 p.m., today, following sustained well-control operations.

As part of the response, necessary precautionary measures were implemented, including a 500-metre safety cordon, evacuation of nearby residents, establishment of a water blanket around the well and continuous monitoring of gas concentrations in the vicinity.

Following the successful control of gas flow, ONGC continues to maintain a vigilant watch over the situation, with all necessary safety and monitoring measures. Upon completion of further observations and assessment of site conditions, ONGC has duly informed the district administration regarding withdrawal of the precautionary cordon and all other restrictions.

ONGC confirms that no injuries or casualties have been reported in connection with the incident.

ONGC has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the district administration and all concerned authorities for their valuable support and cooperation during the well-control operations.