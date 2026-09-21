Biker killed, two injured as truck overturns in Mohabbewala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Sep: A biker was killed and two people were injured after a truck loaded with cement overturned near Mohabbewala here this morning. The truck was travelling from Asharodi towards Dehradun when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Mohabbewala Chowk.

According to the police, the truck, bearing registration number HR38AB0216, was carrying cement from Saharanpur to Dehradun. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid hitting a biker. The truck then struck a divider and overturned. The driver and the helper jumped out of the vehicle after it went out of control.

The accident was so severe that the truck continued moving for nearly one kilometre after overturning, damaging the railing installed in the middle of the road. A biker who was passing through the area came under the truck and died on the spot. Two other people were injured in the accident. The injured persons were identified as Bablu Kashyap, 45, a resident of Mohabbewala in Dehradun and originally from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and his daughter Roli, 18.

There are also reports that four other people have also suffered minor injuries in the accident. The injured were taken to the Government Doon Medical College Hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased, identified as Jameel, 50, son of Maqsood and a resident of Chhutmalpur in Saharanpur district, was sent to Coronation Hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Soon after the accident, a traffic jam ensued on the highway. On receiving the information through the control room that a truck had met with an accident near Mohabbewala, police teams from Patel Nagar police station, Clement Town police station, the Disaster Control Room, Fire Services and Traffic Control reached the spot. The police began rescue and relief operations and called a crane to remove the overturned truck from the road.

However, the heavy weight of the truck made the removal operation difficult. The police managed the traffic and also launched an investigation into the accident. The exact reason behind the truck becoming uncontrollable and overturning is also being investigated.

CO City Ankit Kandari informed the media that information was received through the control room that a truck had met with an accident near Mohabbewala. On reaching the spot, it was found that the cement-laden truck had become uncontrollable while trying to avoid hitting a biker and overturned after travelling some distance. One person died on the spot. Information about the deceased is being collected.

The Patel Nagar police have registered a case against the truck driver under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police said that two people were injured in the accident and were sent to the Government Doon Hospital for treatment.

The Dehradun police have also issued a written notice to the National Highways authorities (NHAI) in view of the repeated accidents reported at the spot. The police said they had earlier informed the National Highways department about the accidents and requested preventive measures. A fresh notice was sent today seeking steps to prevent further accidents in the area. It may be recalled that the Mohabbewala stretch of the Delhi Dehradun Road is highly vulnerable to accidents. Though some measures like installing speed-breakers and reducing the speed limit on the stretch were undertaken but the accidents continue on this stretch nevertheless.