Bill on Women Reservation passed, House adjourned sine die

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Nov: The House today passed the bill related to 30 percent horizontal reservation for women of Uttarakhand in government services. In addition, other bills tabled yesterday were also passed in the House in a late evening sitting today. It was a rare opportunity when the Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya and other Opposition members along with Treasury members like Munna Singh Chauhan, Kishore Upadhyay praised the government for bringing the legislation on reservation of women.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Aggarwal thanked the entire House for supporting the bill. He also reminded that, during the ND Tiwari government, a GO had been brought on horizontal reservation of women but the court had stayed the order. Now, the government had brought proper legislation in this regard. He also added that women in the state lived in very difficult and challenging geo-economic conditions and, therefore, it was appropriate to provide such a reservation.

Later, the House was adjourned sine die after the national anthem. It is pertinent to point out that the session had been summoned till 5 December but the way the government appeared to rush through with the bills yesterday and today, it was clear that it had no intention to run the House beyond two days. After the bills were passed, the government claimed to not have any more business in hand and the House was adjourned sine die.

The Opposition members also were aware that the House would run for two days only and shared this information with the media persons, yesterday, itself.