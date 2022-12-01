Next Assembly session to be held in Gairsain

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Nov: The issue of the summer capital Gairsain was today raised by Congress legislator Pritam Singh under a Breach of Privilege motion. Instead of raising the issue under Rule 58 on Adjournment, he raised this issue as contempt of the House.

Singh claimed that, in 2020, the then Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, had announced during the assembly session held in Gairsain that it would be the summer capital of the state. However, in contempt of the House, the government had failed to run the state even for a day from Gairsain. It also failed to hold any further assembly session, since, in Gairsain and all its activities related to the place were now restricted to flag hoisting there on special occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and State Formation Day. He accused the Government of ignoring Gairsain and the emotions of the people of the state.

The issue led to a very strong and agitated response by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Aggarwal. He said that, while the BJP Government had announced Gairsain as the summer capital, Congress did nothing in this regard despite being in power for ten years. He also reminded the Congress members that during the agitation for statehood, when state sponsored violence was unleashed on agitationists in Muzaffarnagar, Mussoorie and Khatima, Congress supported governments were present at the Centre. The discussion wound up after a long exchange of heated arguments and counter arguments between the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Opposition members.

Aggarwal, meanwhile, announced that the next session of the House would be held in Gairsain.