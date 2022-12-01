Gov pays tribute to freedom fighter Pt Ram Sumer Shukla

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrapur, 29 Nov: On the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at a function organised in the premises of Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Smriti Government Medical College, here.

The Governor said it was a great pleasure to be present at a function organised in the memory of the great freedom fighter Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla, the founder of the Terai. He said that Pandit Shukla’s contribution in to the independence and establishment of Terai cannot be forgotten. The Governor paid heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter and said that events like this give an opportunity to take inspiration from the great people. He said that no opportunity should be missed to remember the freedom fighters and people who contributed to the uplift and development of society and the country. He acknowledged that the names of roads, schools and medical colleges have been named after Ram Sumer Shukla, which shows the public’s love and respect for him. He said that when this area of Terai was inhabited, life was very difficult. It was a very commendable work to establish a medical college in the name of Pandit Shukla.

The Governor also expressed his desire to meet the descendants of the first 25 families that settled in the Terai.

On this occasion, 7 persons who have done commendable work in various fields, farmer Chaudhary Satendra Singh, Police Officer Kamlesh Bhatt, ANM Deepa Joshi, Nanakmatta Gurdwara Management Committee President Dr Harbans Singh Chugh, Industrialist V Kumar Jindal, player Manoj Sarkar, Surgeon Dr Atul Joshi were honoured with a memento and shawl, each.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that renaming Rudrapur Medical College after Pandit Shukla was true tribute to him. He said that MBBS studies will start soon in the Medical College. On this occasion, former MLA Rajesh Shukla said that Pt Shukla had a big role in the development of Rudrapur.

Before the programme, the Governor reached the Shukla Park at DD Chowk and garlanded the statue of Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla.