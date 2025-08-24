BJP discusses greater coordination between MPs and Govt in U’khand

Harak Singh to become liability for Cong, claims Mahendra Bhatt

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 22 Aug: A high-level meeting of senior BJP leaders from Uttarakhand, including state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state party president Mahendra Bhatt and Members of Parliament, was convened in New Delhi today to deliberate on the party’s forthcoming programmes. During the meeting, MPs lauded the strategic coordination between the government and the organisation, particularly in relation to the recent panchayat election results and disaster management efforts. However, there was some speculation in the media circles today that in the meeting, some differences emerged during discussion with some MPs and that Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat left the meeting midway.

However, the party has denied any differences.

Providing details of the meeting held in Delhi, State Media In-charge Manvir Chauhan informed that State In-charge and National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Co-in-charge Rekha Verma, CM Pushkar Dhami, State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, MP Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister Ajay Tamta, former Chief Minister and MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah and State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar were present. He stated that extensive discussions were held on the party’s upcoming organisational programmes, which included the remarkable performance in the recent panchayat elections, the roadmap for the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections, the achievements of the state government, the active involvement of MPs in future organisational activities, and the formation of state and district-level committees.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, State President Mahendra Bhatt said that the views of the MPs regarding the government and organisational strategy for the 2027 elections have been duly noted. The government also shared updates on various public welfare initiatives and the proceedings of the monsoon session. The role of MPs in upcoming organisational programmes and their visits to mandals and booths was also discussed in detail. He claimed that all the party MPs appreciated the synergy between the government and the organisation, which contributed to the unprecedented success in the panchayat elections. The meeting also addressed the formation of a new organisational structure, ensuring representation from all 19 organisational districts and inclusive participation from women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

When questioned about the political challenge posed by Harak Singh Rawat, Bhatt remarked that the public had already shown him his place, likening his current position to that of a cat scratching a pole in frustration. He asserted that as elections approach, Harak Singh Rawat would become a significant liability for the Congress party.

Responding to a query regarding a Youth Wing party leader Himanshu Chamoli involved in a case, the State President clarified that the law is functioning independently and taking its due course. The accused is in police custody, and the party has promptly removed him from all posts. He reiterated that the BJP government adheres to a policy of zero tolerance and assured that no guilty individual would be spared.

State In-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam stated that such meetings between the party leadership and MPs are held regularly to review past achievements and chart the course ahead. During the meeting, detailed information was shared about the government’s work in disaster-affected regions of Uttarakhand, and suggestions were invited to further improve relief and rehabilitation efforts. Discussions also included preparations for the upcoming ‘Seva Pakhwada’ programme, which is scheduled to commence on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

In response to a question regarding some party MPs leaving the meeting in between and also about the absence of certain MPs in the meeting, Gautam stated that some MPs were away due to organisational responsibilities and personal engagements. On being asked about the reported displeasure of the Haridwar MP and former Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, he claimed that Trivendra Rawat is such a senior leader of the party that he can never be displeased.