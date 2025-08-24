Space is Laboratory of the Future: Varun Sheel

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: Head of the Planetary Science Division, Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, Varun Sheel said today that space is not just a field of research but humanity’s future laboratory, where today’s curiosity transforms into tomorrow’s dreams and infinite possibilities.

He was addressing the students of Graphic Era University on the occasion of National Space Day. Delivering a lecture on the topic, “Chandrayaan and Beyond – India’s Space Missions”, he said that India’s missions to the Moon and the Sun are not only scientific achievements but also a gateway to a new era where India will play a leading role in space exploration.

Through his presentation, Varun Sheel shared the remarkable achievements and challenges of Chandrayaan-1, 2, and 3 missions. He also gave a glimpse of India’s ambitious upcoming projects, Chandrayaan-4 and 5, highlighting the nation’s steady progress toward exploring new frontiers in space research. Additionally, he elaborated on the Aditya L-1 mission. Sheel urged the students, especially young women, to consider challenges in space science as opportunities and to ensure India’s leading role in future discoveries.

The event was organised by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Graphic Era Deemed University. On this occasion, Dr Sudhir Joshi, Head of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, along with Dr Vijay Kumar Patidar, Dr Chandra Kishore, Dr Alok Kumar, Dr Kumar Gaurav, other faculty members, and students were present.