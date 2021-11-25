BJP holds meeting of Election Management Committee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: On the day when the Congress held its first meeting of its Screening Committee in Dehradun, the BJP held its meeting, here, of the Election Management Committee under the chairmanship of BJP State President Madan Kaushik. On this occasion, the state election in-charge and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, election co-in-charge, Sardar RP Singh and Locket Chatterjee, and State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar were also present.

Sources claim that BJP leaders discussed some basic issues like booth level management and rallies of national party leaders. They also discussed the upcoming public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun, tentatively scheduled for 3 December. In December, several big leaders from the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, are expected to come to the state and, besides holding some internal meetings, are also expected to address public rallies. Some other national leaders like Union Minister Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh are also expected to hold several pubic rallies. State BJP leaders are stated to have also demanded some rallies of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who apart from being a top rung BJP leader at the national level, hails from Uttarakhand and the party wishes to take full advantage of this.