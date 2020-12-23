BJP top officials to visit Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 22 Dec: Preparations for ‘Mission 2022’ have been started by the state unit of the BJP. State BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat and BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam are going to visit the 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand in this regard.

The two will visit Mussoorie and will talk to the workers and give tips on achieving an electoral victory. A meeting was held, today, in this regard by BJP State Secretary Aditya Chauhan, District president Shamsher Singh Pundir, and district General Secretary Arun Mittal with workers and officials of the party at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, here. The outline was prepared for the visit of the state president and in-charge.

Aditya Chauhan and Shamsher Singh Pundir said that the workers are very excited about the visit. They said that the BJP’s mission is to win 60 plus seats out of 70 in 2022. Every BJP worker from booth level up will have to work with dynamism to achieve this goal.

Mohan Petwal recalled that, in the state assembly elections held in the year 2017, BJP won a huge majority by winning 57 seats out of 70 seats. Now the challenge before the party was to repeat the same performance in 2022. During their visit to Mussoorie on 24 December, the two top officials would convey the message of strengthening the party organisation during their visit.

Among those present were Kushal Rana, District Panchayat Vice President Deepak Pundir, Gambhir Panwar, former Chairman OP Uniyal, BJP Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar, Anita Pundir, Anita Saxena, Dharmapal Panwar, Amit Panwar, Manoj Rangwal, Ajay Sodhiyal, Sapna Sharma, Abhilash, Naresh Anand, Vijay Ramola, Kunal, Narendra Padiyar, Anil Godiyal, Vijay Butola, Rakesh Rawat, Narendra Melwan, Ramesh Khanduri and many others.