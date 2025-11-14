BJP welcomes Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana of Dhami Govt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today welcomed the Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana approved by Uttarakhand Government during a cabinet meeting held yesterday in Dehradun. Bhatt observed that this public interest scheme will prove fruitful for the residents of the state. He clarified that this arrangement is intended to ensure all eligible poor families in the state receive one hundred percent benefit from government schemes. He cautioned, that those attempting to spread confusion by linking it to SIR are mostly sympathisers of those conspiring to change the demographics.

Bhatt was interacting with the media at the party headquarters here today. He stated that the state government, with the Centre’s assistance, is operating numerous public welfare schemes to assist poor and needy families and the residents are indeed receiving their benefits. He described the Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana as a milestone for the proper management and maximum utilisation of all such schemes. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the state’s residents for this another historic step, he thanked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for coming up with this scheme.

In respect of a question regarding attempts by some to link it with SIR exercise, he clarified that the scheme’s objective is to deliver government scheme benefits to all poor and needy families in the state. All the eligible persons should receive information about all government schemes on a single portal and the departments should also be aware of what further benefits can be provided. He asserted that this would contain complete records of beneficiary families, and where necessary, the government can also take proactive steps.

Bhatt further claimed that the implementation of this scheme will ensure the poor receive their entitlement and curb the tendency of ineligible persons and outsiders coming to avail benefits of the state government’s schemes. He wondered how anyone could oppose this, except those whose vote bank politics is affected by it. Those who used to object to action against conspirators of demographic change are today spreading confusion about this. The BJP President asserted that this is the BJP’s Dhami government and therefore no one should remain under any illusion. No compromise of any kind will be made with the state’s interests, and like the UCC, anti-riot, anti-conversion, and anti-cheating laws, this scheme will also be successfully implemented.