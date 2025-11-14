Training Prog conducted for over 100 participants at 9th National Geo Research Scholars Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: The second day of the 9th National Geo Research Scholars Meet (NGRMS) 2025 Conference, organised by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, featured an extensive series of academic activities, including 2 popular lectures, 3 keynote lectures, and 12 student presentations. In addition, a specialised training programme was conducted, in which more than 100 participants actively took part.

During the popular lecture series, Dr Aparna Sukla from the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) informed students about the current status of Himalayan glaciers, while Dr PK Mukherjee, retired Scientist from WIHG, discussed recent advancements and the use of sophisticated instruments in the dating of rocks and minerals.

The keynote lecture series included insightful talks by eminent scientists. Dr CP Rajendran (NIAS, Bengaluru) delivered a talk on ancient great earthquakes in the central Himalaya. Prof Sudhir Kumar (former Director, NIH Roorkee) spoke on the impact of climate change on hydrological processes in the Himalaya. Prof Ravikant Vadlamani (IIT Kharagpur) explained the application of geochronometry in understanding the timing of orogenesis.

Furthermore, 12 selected students from various universities across India presented their research through oral presentations and received valuable feedback from distinguished scientists.

A specialised training session was also organised by Dr Chattoraj from IIRS, focusing on the use of remote sensing satellite images to understand the geology of specific regions.