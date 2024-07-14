BKTC approves voluntary retirement plea of Badrinath Chief Priest IP Namboodiri

By Arun Pratap Singh

Chamoli, 12 Jul: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Ajendra Ajay has approved the application for voluntary retirement by Badrinath Dham’s chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri. Orders were issued in this regard today.

After the Rawal’s retirement, Naib (Deputy) Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri has been given charge as interim chief priest and the authority to lead worship of Lord Badri Vishal. It may be recalled that, some days ago, the outgoing Chief Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri had applied for voluntary retirement on health grounds.

To ensure continuous worship and other religious rites and rituals, the Naib Rawal has been given charge as interim chief priest till further orders. To hand over the charge of worship to Naib Rawal as In-Charge Rawal, various rituals will be organised for two days beginning tomorrow in accordance with religious traditions and beliefs related to Lord Badrinath. After completion of religious rituals, Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri will perform worship as In-Charge Rawal from 14 July onwards.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh, after the approval from Chairman Ajendra Ajay, issued separate orders announcing voluntary retirement of Chief Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri and interim appointment of Naib Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri as Acting Chief Rawal. In all probability, Naib Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri is likely to be permanently promoted as Chief Rawal after the formalities and a new Naib Rawal will be appointed.

Badrinath Dham’s Dharmadhikari Radhakrishna Thapliyal stated that before giving the authority to lead the worship at Badrinath temple to Naib Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri, various religious rituals will be completed. Tomorrow, after the tonsure of Naib Rawal, Naib Rawal’s Tilpatra will be done with havan and purification. On Sunday, Naib Rawal will bathe in the waters of Panch Dhara at Badrinath and will visit Panch Shilas, Narad Shila, Narsingh Shila, Varah Shila, Garud Shila and Markandeya Shila. After reciting mantras and seeking blessings from the outgoing Rawal and after the Bal Bhog as the new Rawal, he will enter Badrinath temple for the first time in the temple sanctum sanctorum.

Chief Administrative Officer of Badrinath Dham Girish Chauhan revealed that a farewell felicitation ceremony of the outgoing Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri will also be held on 14 July in which the temple committee officials, officers and employees and Tirtha Purohits will take part.

According to BKTC Media In-charge Dr Harish Gaur, the temple committee has also begun swift action for the new appointment on the vacant post of Naib Rawal. For appointment to the post of Naib Rawal, BKTC published a notification in two major newspapers of Kerala state and the last date for application forms was 11 July. The received application forms will be screened soon and the eligible candidates will be called for interview by the temple committee.