Officials should regularly monitor landslide prone areas: Anand Swaroop

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jul: Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) Anand Swaroop reviewed the disaster situation at the State Emergency Centre here today and took stock of the situation across the state regarding the monsoon. Along with this, he also issued necessary guidelines regarding the preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

Swaroop sought information about the present situation at the national highways, state highways and rural roads closed due to monsoon from the control room located at USDMA and took stock of the landslide areas through GIS.

He said that a permanent solution will be found to the frequent landslides at Jogi Dhara on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway and soon the team of USDMA and ULMMC will inspect the affected area. He said that the departments concerned should regularly monitor the landslide areas where treatment work has already been done so that in case any fencing is broken or there is any other damage, it can be repaired in time.

He also discussed with the experts of USDMA about the preparations being made at their level for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. He sought a detailed report on the capacity of medical camps, availability of resources to deal with water logging, arrangements for security at various bathing ghats and arrangements for toilets.

At the same time, Additional Chief Executive Officer (Implementation) Rajkumar Negi said that the SOPs and plan of the police and Haridwar district administration regarding the Kanwar Yatra have been studied. USDMA is coordinating with the officials of the districts concerned for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

On this occasion, SEOC’s day in-charge and IEC expert Manish Bhagat, expert Rohit Kumar, Dr Pooja Rana, Dr Vedika Pant, Hemant Bisht, Jessica Teron, and Tandrila Sarkar were also present.