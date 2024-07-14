Brazil’s Justice Antonio Herman Banjamin visits FRI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Jul: Justice Antonio Herman Banjamin of the National High Court of Brazil, and President of the Global Judicial Institute on Environment visited the Forest Research Institute, here, today.

Dr Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute, welcomed and briefed him about the activities, research and training programmes being undertaken at the Institute.

Justice Banjamin spoke about the Model Forest Act Initiative (MoFAI), an initiative for designing legal framework for protection, conservation and sustainable management and use of forests. He also discussed the possibility of collaboration for capacity building of Judicial representatives on forest and environment related issues at the Forest Research Institute.

Justice Banjamin also visited various museums such as the Forest Silviculture, Timber, Non-Timber Forest Products, Forest Entomology and Herbarium of Botany Division. Senior scientists of the Institute explained the various exhibits kept in the FRI museums and Herbarium.

Justice Banjamin was impressed with the collection of specimens and especially the massive collection at the herbarium native to various countries. Dr Renu Singh, Director, FRI, Richa Misra, Head, Silviculture & Forest Management Division, Dr. Vineet Kumar, Dean, FRI Deemed University, and Dr KP Singh, Publicity & Liaison Officer were present during the visit.