Breathing Arts to host ‘Evening with Stars’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Breathing Arts is the brain child of Anurag Chauhan, which was started with a vision to bring exposure to the tier 2-3 cities in India of literature, arts and culture. The objective of the organisation is to promote the intangible and tangible cultural heritage of the country. The organisation also works towards preserving and reviving the dying art forms, traditions, etc.

‘Special Evening with the Stars’ with actress Divya Dutta and celebrity chef Maria Goretti will be its first event in the city of Dehradun being hosted at Antara Senior Living.

The event will also see the launch of Divya Dutta’s book – ‘The Stars in my Sky’ and a conversation about Maria Goretti’s gourmand award winning book, ‘My Kitchen to Yours’, followed by a special book signing.

Rahul Chandel (co founder, Breathing Arts) says the idea behind bringing authors and such individuals to the city is to bring exposure to a city, which is well known as the education capital but lacks exposure.