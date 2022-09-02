PCC Chief Mahra alleges irregular appointments in Higher Education, too

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahra, in a statement issued today, alleged that recruitments have taken place in the Higher Education Department, too, in a very arbitrary manner. He claimed that many appointments had made in violation of the rules to benefit relatives in state universities like Sridev Suman University and Uttarakhand Open University. These appointments have been made against the rules.

Mahra said that 56 appointments had been made in the Open University on a regular basis and some others done through outsourcing in violation of the rules. He further claimed that the Finance Secretary had objected to these appointments and described as in violation of the rules. Mahra also claimed that the Finance Secretary had written a letter to the Higher Education Secretary asking him to take action as these posts had not been sanctioned nor was any financial sanction accorded for them. Mahra said that, despite this letter, the appointments had not been cancelled. The Congress leader further claimed that, one Girija Shankar Joshi had been appointed in the Open University because of his closeness to the CM.

Mahra added that 56 appointments had been made in the Rishikesh Campus of Sridev Suman University in an irregular manner and the case was now pending in the High Court. He claimed that the claims of eligible and deserving candidates had been ignored also in the Uttarakhand Technical University and Uttarakhand Ayurved University and appointments made against the rules.