Burden of school bags will be reduced: Dhan Singh Rawat

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat asserted today that, in order to reduce the burden of heavy school bags of children in schools, a method would be worked out in consultation with all the education boards operating in the state. He said that, along with this, for the purpose of reducing the stress of the school children, one day could be declared in the schools as a school bag free day.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was speaking as the Chief Guest at a two-day national workshop organised by Uttarakhand Directorate of Academic Research and Training and SCERT on implementation of NEP-2020 and enhancement of educational quality here today.

Rawat said that, in the last few years, the burden of school children’s bags had increased more than their weight, and it had become necessary to reduce this burden for all-round development of the children. He said that a new way would have to be found to reduce the burden of children’s school bags in consultation with the officials and educationists of all the education boards operating in the state. For this, selection of text books and note books could also be done by dividing the curriculum of children on quarterly and half-yearly basis. The Education Minister said that many times children get bored of continuous studies due to which they are coming under stress. To overcome this problem, one day in a month would be designated as Bag Free Day. On that day, only sports activities, debate competition, agricultural work, cultural programmes as well as other skill development related activities could be carried out in the schools. He asked the departmental officers present at the workshop to include subjects based on Indian knowledge tradition in the curriculum under the National Education Policy-2020 and to prepare a text book named Humari Virasat Pustak so that the children could learn about the heritage of their district, state and national level

Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman said that workshops would be organised in the districts regarding NEP-2020 in the state. He said that NEP had been implemented in more than 4500 pre-primary schools and Anganwadi centres of the state, it would be gradually implemented in other classes as well.

Asif Samant and Kalpesh Kumar from Gujarat gave a presentation on the subject of coordination of information and technology under innovation at the workshop.