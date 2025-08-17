Cabinet Minister Joshi felicitates national-level shooter Anushka

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today felicitated Class 7 student Anushka Otani, a resident of Jakhan, Rajpur Road, for being selected in a national-level shooting competition. Minister Joshi presented her with a shawl and a bouquet, extending his best wishes for her bright future.

Minister Joshi said that Anushka has brought glory to the state through her hard work and dedication, serving as an inspiration for the youth. He expressed hope that she will also showcase her talent at the international level in the future, bringing pride to the nation.

Present on the occasion were Anushka’s mother, Usha Otan, Mandal President Rajiv Gurung, Pradeep Rawat, Bhawna Chaudhary, and others.