SBS Varsity offers students glimpse into Professional World

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU) hosted a highly engaging guest lecture, titled “Bridge to Industry” here, today, providing students with valuable insights into transitioning from academia to the professional world. The event, held at the University Auditorium, featured prominent industry leader Purshotam Dobhal, India Lead–TO, Johnson & Johnson.

The programme began with Prof (Dr) Deepak Sahani, Registrar of the University, presenting a token of gratitude to Dobhal. In his welcome address, Dr Sahani expressed his delight at hosting the lecture. “In a world that is constantly changing, it’s not enough to simply acquire knowledge from textbooks. We must also understand how that knowledge translates into real-world applications,” he remarked. Dr Sahani emphasised the university’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development by creating opportunities for direct interaction with industry leaders who can offer practical insights, mentorship, and a clear perspective on the professional landscape awaiting them.

Dobhal engaged the audience with a dynamic presentation covering essential themes for aspiring professionals — from building a strong network and identifying in-demand skills to navigating the challenges of a competitive job market. Drawing on personal experiences, he shared practical tips on developing soft skills, embracing continuous learning, and staying adaptable in a rapidly evolving industrial environment. “The key to a successful career is not just what you know, but how you apply it and who you connect with. Events like this are crucial because they bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application,” he emphasised.

Stage coordination was efficiently handled by Manya Dhiman, B Pharm, 5th Semester. The event was organised under the leadership of Prof (Dr) Arun Kumar Mahato, Convenor of the Anti-Ragging and Training & Placement Cell, who also proposed the vote of thanks. Senior university officials, faculty members, and NCC cadets attended the programme. The session proved to be a resounding success, leaving students motivated, better informed, and more confident about charting their professional journeys.