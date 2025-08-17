Bhagirathi Ki Pukar: Who is Bothered?

By Devendra Kumar Budakoti

The recent disaster in Dharali village, Uttarkashi, has once again exposed the fragile underbelly of Himalayan ecology and the growing human disregard for it. The loss of life and property is tragic, yet unfortunately, not unprecedented. We seem caught in a recurring cycle of disaster, media attention, rescue operations—and forgetfulness.

Initial media reports termed the Dharali tragedy a result of a cloudburst, quickly labeling it a “natural disaster”. Soon, the spotlight shifted to relief and rescue operations led by national and state agencies. Yet, we must ask: are these disasters purely natural, or are we complicit in amplifying their effects?

Experts from the scientific and disaster management communities will now study the causes. They will likely recommend early warning systems and mapping of disaster-prone catchment areas—vital tools for preparedness. However, as Dr Piyush Rautela, eminent geologist and former Director of the state disaster management agency, aptly notes, “We cannot stop the rain, nor can we flatten the Himalayas. But we can build the institutional bridges that ensure the whispers of scientific warning are translated into decisive actions that save lives.”

Construction practices in this sensitive region have long ignored ecological wisdom. Dr Dinesh Sati, a geologist with extensive research on Himalayan terrain, reminds us: “We all know that during monsoons, river discharge increases tenfold. Any construction on riverbanks must be beyond the High Flood Level (HFL).” Yet, real estate, hydro projects, and roadways continue to eat into riverbanks and unstable slopes.

In 2012, the Ministry of Environment and Forests issued a Gazette notification declaring a 41-km stretch on either side of the Bhagirathi River—from Gaumukh to Uttarkashi—as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). This included 88 villages, Dharali among them (serial no. 18). The ESZ status imposed restrictions on hydroelectric projects, quarrying, tree-felling, road construction, and industrial activity. For many locals, however, the notification was seen as a death knell to development. Rallies erupted, traditional drums were beaten in protest, and memoranda were sent to the President of India.

The state government at the time opposed the notification, claiming it would impede much-needed infrastructure and lead to outmigration—especially from villages bordering China, raising security concerns. Indeed, the Char Dham route that passes through this region attracts lakhs of pilgrims annually, placing immense pressure on fragile terrain. The rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas like Bhatwari also faces bureaucratic hurdles due to these restrictions.

Yet, the dilemma remains: where does one draw the line between development and destruction?

Since 2006, civil society groups and experts have voiced strong concerns about the proliferation of hydropower projects in the upper Himalayas. The burden of anthropogenic activity—dams, blasting, deforestation, and unregulated tourism—is pushing the region toward irreversible ecological damage.

Today, when Dharali is in the news, it’s worth noting that this tragedy was foretold—not by oracles, but by scientists, activists, and concerned citizens. Their warnings have often gone unheard amid louder demands for roads, tunnels, and power.

Disasters in Uttarakhand now follow a grim script: cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence make headlines, followed by rescue efforts, compensation announcements, and political statements. But the deeper conflict—between local aspirations for development and the need for environmental restraint—remains unresolved.

As a sociologist, I often reflect on how our ancestors managed to live in the Himalayas for centuries. They too faced earthquakes, floods, and harsh climates. But their lifestyle was in tune with nature. Today, however, we seem to have forsaken that balance. Development is no longer measured by sustainability, but by the scale of construction.

The Bhagirathi is calling out—again. The question is: who is listening?

(Devendra Kumar Budakoti is a sociologist with over 40 years in the NGO and development sector.)