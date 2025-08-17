Uttarakhand rises in Swachh Rankings, but gaps remain

By Dr Prashant Thapliyal

The Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 results, released on 17 July, brought cheer to Uttarakhand as Lalkuan (Nainital) was named the state’s ‘Promising Swachh Shehar’ under the “One City, One Award” policy.

At the national level, ‘Indore’ retained its cleanest city title for a record seventh year in the 10+ lakh population category. Noida, NDMC, Vita, and Panchgani topped their respective population categories.

Closer to home, Dehradun’s performance improved modestly, signalling a slow but positive shift in civic hygiene.

Cleanliness Demands More Than Infrastructure

Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 aims for garbage-free cities through the 3Rs— Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — and citizen participation. New recognitions like ‘Super Swachh League Cities’ and ‘Swachh Shehars’ reward consistent and innovative efforts across population categories.

But infrastructure alone won’t suffice. Despite municipal efforts, waste dumping in rivers, drains, and open plots continues in Uttarakhand. Even a nominal garbage fee of Rs 70 hasn’t curbed irresponsible disposal. Behaviour change is lagging behind policy.

Grassroots Action Offers Hope

Some civic leaders are experimenting with local interventions. In Dehradun’s Dehra Khas Ward, Councillor Alok Kumar has taken an unusual step— serving tea at garbage-prone spots to start conversations and change habits. Symbolic acts like these may spark larger change if scaled.

Educating Values, Not Just Hygiene

Cleanliness is ultimately a reflection of values. The Uttarakhand Government’s decision to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools may help instil a stronger civic and environmental ethic among students. Schools are where cleanliness must become culture.

Lessons from Abroad

During a recent visit to Bangkok, I witnessed an orderly system: no honking, clean roads, segregated waste in waterproof bags, and efficient transport to treatment plants. A colleague argued that Thailand’s low population made it easier. But more than numbers, it’s the enforcement of rules and civic awareness that makes the difference.

Way Forward: Responsibility Shared

For Uttarakhand to sustain its progress and become a clean tourism state, a coordinated push is needed: Stronger enforcement; Community involvement; Infrastructure for segregation and recycling; Incentives and penalties for civic behaviour.

Cleanliness is not a campaign—it’s a culture. And it must be built together.

(Dr Prashant Thapliyal is an environmentalist and Associate Professor at Army Cadet College, IMA, Dehradun.)