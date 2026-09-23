Cabinet Minister Joshi honours Dr DR Purohit with ‘State Traditional Instrument Award’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Sep: At a programme organised by the Dandi Kanthi Club family, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi honoured Dr DR Purohit with the ‘State Traditional Instrument Award’ for his significant contribution to the preservation and promotion of Uttarakhand’s folk culture, folk music and traditional musical instruments.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Uttarakhand’s folk culture and traditions are an integral part of the state’s identity and invaluable heritage. Traditional musical instruments are an essential component of the state’s folk culture, and every section of society should come forward to help preserve them.

He said that Dr DR Purohit has made notable contributions in the fields of Uttarakhand’s folk culture, folk art, folk music and traditional musical instruments. His contribution is important in connecting the younger generation with its cultural roots.

Minister Joshi said that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of folk culture. He added that collective efforts are necessary to give Uttarakhand’s traditional musical instruments and folk arts greater recognition at the national and international levels.

Councillor Kamli Bhatt, Dandi Kanthi Club President Vijay Bhushan Uniyal, Pramod Nautiyal, Geeta Purohit, Mohit Jaiswal, Sanjay Nautiyal and others were present on the occasion.