Polling concludes for municipal election in Kichha and Sirauli Kalan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur (US Nagar), 22 Sep: Polling for the municipal elections in Kichha and Sirauli Kalan concluded peacefully this evening with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. From early morning, long queues were seen at several booths, with people waiting patiently to cast their votes. The atmosphere remained calm and orderly throughout the day, and the enthusiasm of the electorate was evident as men and women participated actively in the democratic process.

District Election Officer and District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria confirmed that polling was conducted smoothly across all the polling centres, with adequate arrangements for drinking water, health facilities and security. Heavy police deployment, including PAC, ensured law and order, and officials monitored the proceedings closely. SSP Udham Singh Nagar Ajay Ganpati stated that strict instructions had been issued to prevent any interference in the election process and that security arrangements were fully in place.

Local leaders, including MLA Tilak Raj Behar and Congress candidate Rajesh Pratap Singh, also cast their votes, encouraging others to participate. The administration had appealed to voters to exercise their rights without fear or pressure. It may however be reminded here that while the polling has concluded successfully, counting of votes remains stayed by the High Court until further orders, with the next hearing scheduled for 5 October.