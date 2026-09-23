Pending cases of statehood activists to be settled soon: DM

Committee reviews identification of statehood activists in Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Sep: The committee formed for the identification of statehood activists held a meeting at the Collectorate auditorium here today under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan. The meeting was conducted in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, with the members deliberating on various cases related to the identification process. The DM emphasised that all the pending matters must be examined strictly in line with the standards and procedures prescribed by the government. He directed the officials to ensure that available records and evidence are properly scrutinised and necessary action is taken as per rules.

Chauhan stressed that transparency and impartiality must be maintained throughout the identification process and that each case should be tested on the basis of documentary evidence. He also urged the committee members and the officials to work in close coordination and dispose of pending cases within stipulated timelines. The members of the committee shared their suggestions and views on different aspects of the identification process, while the DM directed that all the cases presented before the committee be examined thoroughly and settled in accordance with procedure.

Among those present at the meeting included ADM (Finance & Revenue) KK Mishra, SDM, Vikasnagar, Vinod Kumar, SDM, Doiwala, Aparna Dhaundiyal, SDM, Sadar, Apoorva Singh, SDM, Rishikesh, Kumkum Joshi, officers from the police department, and committee members including statehood activists Vivekanand Khanduri, OP Uniyal, Devi Godiyal, DS Gusain, Saroj Dimri, Urmila, Nirmala Bisht, Pushplata Silmana along with the officials from departments concerned.