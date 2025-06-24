Canvas Painting Workshop successfully held

Garhwal Post Bureau

Muzaffarnagar, 23 Jun: A special canvas painting workshop was organised on Sunday at the CSB Café in the city. The workshop was conducted by well-known artist Seema Tyagi and witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of children.

During this creative session, children were taught landscape painting and the art of drawing Lord Ganesha. Seema Tyagi guided them on colour theory, brush techniques, and how to bring imagination to life on canvas.

Throughout the event, the children worked on their paintings with great dedication and enthusiasm. Their creativity and artworks left a lasting impression on everyone present.