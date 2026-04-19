Founder of Himalaya Wellness remembered

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 18 Apr: The Himalaya Wellness Company fondly reminisces its pioneer M Manal, as it pays its tributes to him on his 40th death anniversary on Saturday. Founded originally as The Himalaya Drug Company by the visionary Manal who was legend in his lifetime, the company rose by leaps and bounds. Today, it’s a crown jewel in Dehradun’s pharma sector. Born on February 4. 1911 in Dehradun city, and educated here, Manal was a self-driven investigator who undertook an in-depth research into the vast natural forest wealth of Uttarkhand by tracking every inch of the soil of Dehradun, Chakrata and the Shivalik Hills, gaining insight into each plant, herb and tree. He was a Nature lover and a true environmentalist

After completing his education, he took up the task of putting his traditinal Indian medicine environs into substantial use by realising his dreams. Though not from a business family background, Manal ventured into native medicine industry with courage and conviction. He was a selfless worker with a goal to pitchfork the company to the top slot which he did achieve. He often hired novices and encouraged them to move ahead with fresh ideas and implementation, guiding them gently with confidence and trust.

Looking back, it is so evident that Manal was God’s gifted, favourite child who was born a visionary. His modest and silent work saw the company come out with its first standardised hypertensive and tranquiliser. He made the state of Uttarakhand proud.A postal stamp was released in 2013 after Manal passed away at the age of 75.