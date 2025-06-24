Speeding car collides with e-rickshaw, one dead

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Jun: A speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw in the Chanda Tal, Mehu Wala area at around 12:30 p.m., resulting in one death and three serious injuries. The accident took place when a car suddenly rammed into an oncoming e-rickshaw.

According to Harsh Arora, ISBT chowki in-charge, the accused driver has been arrested and identified as Rahil. The police received a call about the accident on the emergency number 112, after which the Patel Nagar police immediately reached the spot.

Officials stated that the impact of the crash was severe, leaving four people seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to Doon Hospital in an ambulance. Unfortunately, one of the victims, Raju (34), a resident of Mehu Wala, was declared dead by the doctors. The remaining three injured are still undergoing treatment.

Harsh Arora, Chowki In-Charge at ISBT, stated that the car driver fled the scene after the accident but was later arrested by the police. The vehicle was towed using a crane and brought to the ISBT police outpost.

The injured were identified as Dilshad (39), son of Basheer, resident of Mehu Wala, Kalu (33), son of Shareek, resident of Mehu Wala, Kamal (45), e-rickshaw owner, resident of Pithuwala.